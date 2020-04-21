Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Gas Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Nordic American Tankers, up about 12.5% and shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation up about 8.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Equitrans Midstream, trading up by about 1.7% and Suburban Propane Partners, trading higher by about 1.2% on Tuesday.

