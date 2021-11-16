Tuesday Sector Leaders: Textiles, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of The Dixie Group, up about 10.4% and shares of Naked Brand Group up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Topbuild, trading higher by about 3.5% and Meritage Homes, trading higher by about 3.2% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.