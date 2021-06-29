Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 14.14% year-to-date. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.78% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc is up 25.23% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and SWKS make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.15% on a year-to-date basis. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.95% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 34.24% year-to-date. TSCO makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Healthcare 0.0%
Materials -0.0%
Energy 0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Utilities -1.2%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

