Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 5.77% year-to-date. Xerox Holdings Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.35% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc, is down 0.03% year-to-date. Combined, XRX and SWKS make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.2%. Among large Services stocks, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.11% on a year-to-date basis. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.85% year-to-date, and Macy's Inc, is down 0.71% year-to-date. M makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.5% Services +1.2% Financial +1.2% Materials +1.2% Industrial +1.1% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.1%

