Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.6% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 16.90% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.00% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 22.60% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and NVDA make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and down 17.36% on a year-to-date basis. Starbucks Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.68% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 3.30% year-to-date. Combined, SBUX and BBY make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.9% Services +1.5% Healthcare +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Consumer Products +1.0% Utilities +0.8% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.3% Energy -2.1%

