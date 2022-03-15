Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.6% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 16.90% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.00% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 22.60% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and NVDA make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and down 17.36% on a year-to-date basis. Starbucks Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.68% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 3.30% year-to-date. Combined, SBUX and BBY make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.9%
Services +1.5%
Healthcare +1.2%
Industrial +1.2%
Consumer Products +1.0%
Utilities +0.8%
Financial +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Energy -2.1%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

