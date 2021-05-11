Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.9% and 2.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 3.94% year-to-date. NortonLifeLock Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.10% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 30.99% year-to-date. Combined, NLOK and ENPH make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 21.08% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 71.70% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co is up 27.97% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and EMN make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.4% Healthcare -0.9% Financial -1.4% Industrial -1.4% Utilities -1.5% Consumer Products -1.7% Services -1.7% Energy -2.0%

