Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 6.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 1.12% year-to-date. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.55% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 6.70% year-to-date. Combined, MU and WDC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.74% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.16% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 0.49% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and ALB make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.4% Industrial 0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.