Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.0% and 8.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 9.17% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.37% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 10.86% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and NVDA make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and down 6.42% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.10% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is down 12.67% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MLM make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.1% Materials +2.0% Services +1.8% Financial +1.6% Industrial +1.6% Consumer Products +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Utilities -0.4% Energy -1.0%

