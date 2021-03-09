Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.5%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.1% and 9.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and up 0.51% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.65% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 9.82% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and MPWR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 0.64% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.25% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc is up 8.69% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and ILMN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +3.5%
Healthcare +1.5%
Utilities +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Services +0.7%
Financial +0.2%
Energy -2.2%

