Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 42.53% year-to-date. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is up 42.40% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc is up 74.48% year-to-date. Combined, FTNT and PAYC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.80% on a year-to-date basis. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.55% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 13.45% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and EW make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Healthcare -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Services -0.5%
Energy -0.6%

