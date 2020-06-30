Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 4.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 13.80% year-to-date. Xilinx, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.22% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc., is down 4.73% year-to-date. Combined, XLNX and MU make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.87% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc. , is down 12.29% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and COO make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Healthcare +1.1%
Energy +1.0%
Financial +0.8%
Industrial +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%

    Most Popular