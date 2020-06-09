Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.6%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 12.57% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.99% year-to-date, and SBA Communications Corp is up 28.85% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.92% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 75.77% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 24.80% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and VRTX make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.6% Healthcare -1.2% Materials -2.0% Financial -2.2% Consumer Products -2.3% Industrial -2.6% Services -2.7% Utilities -2.8% Energy -4.6%

