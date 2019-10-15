Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 34.42% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.20% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp is up 16.92% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and IPGP make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and up 7.27% on a year-to-date basis. Cigna Corp , meanwhile, is down 15.31% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 21.19% year-to-date. Combined, CI and CNC make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.7%
Healthcare +1.5%
Financial +1.2%
Industrial +1.2%
Services +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Energy +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities -0.3%

