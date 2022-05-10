Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.8%. Within that group, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.6% and 6.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.7% on the day, and down 20.03% year-to-date. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.90% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 20.78% year-to-date. Combined, FTNT and MCHP make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 9.20% on a year-to-date basis. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.01% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 3.11% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and INCY make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.8%
Healthcare +0.9%
Services +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Energy +0.3%
Materials 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Financial -0.4%
Utilities -1.1%

