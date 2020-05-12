Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.5%. Within the sector, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 4.30% year-to-date. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.81% year-to-date, and CenturyLink Inc, is down 23.66% year-to-date. QRVO makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Energy stocks, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 35.95% on a year-to-date basis. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 53.14% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 54.97% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and MRO make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.5% Energy -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -0.7% Utilities -0.9% Services -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Industrial -1.6% Financial -2.6%

