Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 3.4%. Within the sector, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.9% and 7.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 4.0% on the day, and down 2.72% year-to-date. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.36% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 18.88% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and AMD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 3.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) and Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.8% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 3.7% in midday trading, and down 9.72% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, meanwhile, is down 71.47% year-to-date, and Monster Beverage Corp is up 0.22% year-to-date. MNST makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +3.4%
Consumer Products +3.1%
Services +2.8%
Healthcare +2.5%
Industrial +2.3%
Utilities +2.0%
Financial +0.9%
Materials +0.1%
Energy -1.2%

