Tuesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods, up about 29.6% and shares of Overstock.com up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by YRC Worldwide, trading higher by about 13.8% and US Xpress Enterprises, trading up by about 7.2% on Tuesday.

