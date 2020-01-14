Markets
BGFV

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Trucking Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods, up about 29.6% and shares of Overstock.com up about 8.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by YRC Worldwide, trading higher by about 13.8% and US Xpress Enterprises, trading up by about 7.2% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Trucking Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Trucking Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGFV OSTK YRCW USX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular