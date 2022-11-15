Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Apparel Stores

November 15, 2022 — 12:03 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Stitch Fix, up about 14.7% and shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors up about 9.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by Thredup, trading up by about 19.8% and Designer Brands, trading higher by about 8.1% on Tuesday.

