Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, up about 10.5% and shares of Diana Shipping up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Saia, trading up by about 3.5% and Yellow, trading up by about 3% on Tuesday.

