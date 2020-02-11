Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Transportation Services

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ardmore Shipping, up about 16.2% and shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition up about 11.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Scorpio Tankers, trading up by about 6.9% and Tsakos Energy Navigation, trading up by about 6.2% on Tuesday.

