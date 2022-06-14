Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Transportation Services

BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of EuroDry, up about 10.3% and shares of Danaos up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by GasLog Partners, trading higher by about 10% and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, trading up by about 8.1% on Tuesday.

