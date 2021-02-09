Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Textiles

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, up about 18.8% and shares of Diana Shipping up about 12.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Hanesbrands, trading up by about 21.1% and Lakeland Industries, trading higher by about 13.8% on Tuesday.

