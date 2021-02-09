Markets
NM

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Textiles

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, up about 18.8% and shares of Diana Shipping up about 12.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Hanesbrands, trading up by about 21.1% and Lakeland Industries, trading higher by about 13.8% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Textiles
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Textiles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NM DSX HBI LAKE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest