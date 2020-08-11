Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Atlas, up about 10.8% and shares of Diana Shipping up about 9.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by RCI Hospitality Holdings, trading higher by about 15.5% and Dave & Busters Entertainment, trading higher by about 10.6% on Tuesday.

