Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, up about 8.6% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping up about 8.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by TRIP.com Group, trading higher by about 6.5% and Playa Hotels & Resorts, trading up by about 6.4% on Tuesday.

