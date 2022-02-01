In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Diana Shipping (DSX), up about 8% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Delek US Holdings (DK), trading up by about 8.9% and Vertex Energy (VTNR), trading up by about 8.6% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

