Markets
DSX

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Diana Shipping (DSX), up about 8% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Delek US Holdings (DK), trading up by about 8.9% and Vertex Energy (VTNR), trading up by about 8.6% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DSX SBLK DK VTNR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular