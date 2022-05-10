In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Ardmore Shipping, up about 8.9% and shares of Diana Shipping up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, trading up by about 70.2% and Fibrogen, trading higher by about 20.3% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Drugs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.