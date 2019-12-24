Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 27.22% year-to-date. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is up 45.47% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 13.76% year-to-date. TSCO makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 24.69% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 41.24% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 43.02% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ETR make up approximately 15.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Healthcare 0.0% Energy 0.0% Industrial -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.