Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 23.87% year-to-date. AutoZone, Inc., meanwhile, is up 49.10% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 1.45% year-to-date. Combined, AZO and EXPE make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.85% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 36.60% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy is up 39.29% year-to-date. Combined, AES and SRE make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.3%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Healthcare +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -0.7%

