Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Within the sector, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 1.45% year-to-date. Fox Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.99% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 17.93% year-to-date. Combined, FOX and FOXA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.36% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.64% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology plc is up 2.48% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Materials -0.9% Energy -1.2%

