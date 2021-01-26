Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Within the sector, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 1.45% year-to-date. Fox Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.99% year-to-date, and Fox Corp is up 17.93% year-to-date. Combined, FOX and FOXA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 3.36% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.64% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology plc is up 2.48% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Industrial -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -1.2%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

