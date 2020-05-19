Markets
LEN

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 7.00% year-to-date. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.82% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 13.66% year-to-date. AAP makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. HP Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.57% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is up 15.81% year-to-date. HPQ makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.1%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Industrial +0.6%
Materials +0.3%
Healthcare -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Financial -0.6%
Utilities -0.7%
Energy -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEN AAP IYC HPQ TTWO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular