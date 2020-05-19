Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 7.00% year-to-date. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.82% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 13.66% year-to-date. AAP makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.5% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. HP Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.57% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is up 15.81% year-to-date. HPQ makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.3% Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Financial -0.6% Utilities -0.7% Energy -1.3%

