Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.9% and 5.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 30.13% year-to-date. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 55.13% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 53.93% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and CCL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.3% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 26.30% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 60.16% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 25.56% year-to-date. PAYC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Healthcare -1.2%
Financial -1.5%
Industrial -1.5%
Materials -2.5%
Utilities -4.5%
Energy -6.1%

