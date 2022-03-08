Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 18.52% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.45% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc, is down 11.15% year-to-date. LYV makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.2% and 9.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 16.79% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.30% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 16.34% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Financial +0.5% Energy +0.5% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Utilities -1.1% Healthcare -1.6%

