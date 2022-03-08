Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 18.52% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.45% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc, is down 11.15% year-to-date. LYV makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.2% and 9.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 16.79% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.30% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 16.34% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Financial +0.5%
Energy +0.5%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Utilities -1.1%
Healthcare -1.6%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

