Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 9.18% year-to-date. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 86.15% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc is up 25.18% year-to-date. Combined, LB and LYV make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 14.71% on a year-to-date basis. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is down 11.78% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 40.53% year-to-date. Combined, BLL and FCX make up approximately 8.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.5%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.5%

