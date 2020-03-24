Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, higher by 9.4%. Within that group, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 32.3% and 28.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 6.5% on the day, and down 25.73% year-to-date. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.40% year-to-date, and MGM Resorts International, is down 64.35% year-to-date. Combined, LB and MGM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 9.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 30.8% and 28.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 8.1% in midday trading, and down 34.83% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 78.34% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc, is down 53.66% year-to-date. AAL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +9.4% Industrial +9.3% Energy +9.1% Materials +8.4% Consumer Products +7.8% Financial +7.7% Utilities +5.6% Technology & Communications +5.6% Healthcare +4.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.