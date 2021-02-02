Markets
EXPE

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, higher by 2.2%. Within that group, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 1.50% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.93% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 12.97% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and LVS make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and up 2.13% on a year-to-date basis. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, is up 3.72% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 5.15% year-to-date. Combined, MS and DFS make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +2.2%
Financial +1.8%
Industrial +1.8%
Consumer Products +1.7%
Utilities +1.7%
Materials +1.6%
Technology & Communications +1.4%
Energy +1.4%
Healthcare +1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE LVS IYC MS DFS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular