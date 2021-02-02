Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, higher by 2.2%. Within that group, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 1.50% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.93% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 12.97% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and LVS make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and up 2.13% on a year-to-date basis. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, is up 3.72% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 5.15% year-to-date. Combined, MS and DFS make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.2% Financial +1.8% Industrial +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Utilities +1.7% Materials +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.4% Energy +1.4% Healthcare +1.1%

