Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 8.04% year-to-date. NVR Inc., meanwhile, is up 18.32% year-to-date, and Horton Inc is up 36.59% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.79% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is up 18.69% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 7.80% year-to-date. VFC makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Financial -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Materials -0.4% Utilities -1.3% Energy -1.8%

