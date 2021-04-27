Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 10.55% year-to-date. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.49% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc is up 36.03% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.08% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is up 24.36% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 52.61% year-to-date. Combined, ADM and TPR make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.2% Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4%

