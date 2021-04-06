Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) and ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 10.02% year-to-date. Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 46.73% year-to-date, and ViacomCBS Inc is up 21.94% year-to-date. Combined, DISCA and VIAC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.70% on a year-to-date basis. General Motors Co, meanwhile, is up 52.22% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 23.23% year-to-date. GM makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Materials +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Industrial +0.1% Energy +0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2%

