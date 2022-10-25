Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.9%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 2.72% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.51% year-to-date, and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., is down 44.76% year-to-date.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.2% Consumer Products +1.9% Materials +1.9% Healthcare +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.7% Utilities +1.6% Financial +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Energy -0.0%

