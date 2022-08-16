Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.9%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.7% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 15.37% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.52% year-to-date, and Target Corp, is down 19.99% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and TGT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.52% on a year-to-date basis. Whirlpool Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.93% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 42.61% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.9% Consumer Products +1.2% Materials +0.9% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.4%

