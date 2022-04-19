Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.6%. Within that group, Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.5% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.6% on the day, and down 10.93% year-to-date. Penn National Gaming Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.23% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 8.07% year-to-date. Combined, PENN and WYNN make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 2.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.96% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.93% year-to-date, and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., is down 32.30% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.6% Consumer Products +2.1% Industrial +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.7% Materials +1.7% Financial +1.4% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.4% Energy -0.0%

