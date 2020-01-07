Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX), up about 11.1% and shares of Micron Technology (MU) up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB), trading higher by about 11.9% and Wanda Sports Group Company (WSG), trading up by about 8.6% on Tuesday.

