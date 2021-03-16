Markets
PXLW

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Gas Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Pixelworks, up about 13.6% and shares of Neophotonics up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by New Fortress Energy, trading up by about 23.3% and Southwest Gas Holdings, trading higher by about 1.4% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Gas Utilities
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Gas Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXLW NPTN NFE SWX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular