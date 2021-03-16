Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Gas Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Pixelworks, up about 13.6% and shares of Neophotonics up about 7.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by New Fortress Energy, trading up by about 23.3% and Southwest Gas Holdings, trading higher by about 1.4% on Tuesday.

