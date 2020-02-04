Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Airlines

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 9.5% and shares of DSP Group up about 7.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by United Airlines Holdings, trading higher by about 5.1% and Hawaiian Holdings, trading higher by about 5% on Tuesday.

