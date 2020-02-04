Markets
ENPH

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Airlines

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 9.5% and shares of DSP Group up about 7.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by United Airlines Holdings, trading higher by about 5.1% and Hawaiian Holdings, trading higher by about 5% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Airlines
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH DSPG UAL HA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular