Tuesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8%. Leading the group were shares of Resonant, up about 249.2% and shares of Tower Semiconductor up about 41.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led by Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading higher by about 26.7% and Embraer, trading higher by about 6.2% on Tuesday.

