Tuesday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Manufacturing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Rogers, up about 29.9% and shares of DuPont up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by DZSI, trading up by about 17% and Harmonic, trading higher by about 14.3% on Tuesday.

