Tuesday Sector Leaders: Restaurants & Eateries, Airlines

In trading on Tuesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 17.5%. Leading the group were shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment, up about 49.7% and shares of Eldorado Resorts up about 44.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 15.7% as a group, led by Spirit Airlines, trading up by about 38.7% and Allegiant Travel, trading up by about 33.8% on Tuesday.

