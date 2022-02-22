In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, up about 5.4% and shares of VOC Energy Trust up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Star Bulk Carriers, trading higher by about 8% and Golden Ocean Group, trading up by about 6.3% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Shipping Stocks

