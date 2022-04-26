In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, up about 7.6% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Phx Minerals, trading higher by about 12% and Indonesia Energy, trading higher by about 5.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

