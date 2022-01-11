Tuesday Sector Leaders: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Information Technology Services

In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust, up about 9.5% and shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust up about 7.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Dada Nexus, trading up by about 9% and SEMrush Holdings, trading higher by about 8.9% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.